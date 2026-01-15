Ambassador Issa says US supports Lebanese army, hails Beirut Port scanners

U.S. Ambassador Michel Issa said Washington is keen to support the Lebanese army and safeguard Lebanon’s broader interests.



Speaking during an inspection tour of Beirut Port and its newly installed scanners, Issa said work at the port is progressing rapidly, noting that the scanners are operating at an international standard.



He stressed the importance of restoring normal operations, ensuring revenues return to the state treasury, and preventing smuggling.



Issa added that scanners are essential for the normal functioning of any port, saying he is ready to inspect any site where oversight is needed.