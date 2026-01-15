Ambassador Issa says US supports Lebanese army, hails Beirut Port scanners

Lebanon News
15-01-2026 | 05:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Ambassador Issa says US supports Lebanese army, hails Beirut Port scanners
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Ambassador Issa says US supports Lebanese army, hails Beirut Port scanners

U.S. Ambassador Michel Issa said Washington is keen to support the Lebanese army and safeguard Lebanon’s broader interests.

Speaking during an inspection tour of Beirut Port and its newly installed scanners, Issa said work at the port is progressing rapidly, noting that the scanners are operating at an international standard. 

He stressed the importance of restoring normal operations, ensuring revenues return to the state treasury, and preventing smuggling.

Issa added that scanners are essential for the normal functioning of any port, saying he is ready to inspect any site where oversight is needed.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

United States

Michel Issa

Lebanese Army

Beirut Port

Scanners

President Aoun, Jordan PM stress Arab unity, deepen cooperation through new agreements
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-16

US Ambassador Michel Issa tours south of Litani with Lebanese Army chief

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-08

US Ambassador Michel Issa: Lebanese Army Chief's Washington visit expected to proceed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-18

Beirut Port director says port committed to preserving national archive and cultural heritage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-08

Interior Minister meets US Ambassador Michel Issa to discuss reforms and election preparations

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:30

President Aoun, Jordan PM stress Arab unity, deepen cooperation through new agreements

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon submits 2026 budget on time, spotlighting years of fiscal delays

LBCI
World News
12:13

US freezes all visa processing for 75 countries, including Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:17

Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry launches preparations for overseas parliamentary elections

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:13

US freezes all visa processing for 75 countries, including Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-20

Over 137,000 expatriate Lebanese enrolled for 2026 Elections as registration closes at midnight

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:28

Lebanon, Jordan reaffirm ties, sign 21 cooperation agreements

LBCI
Middle East News
03:11

Iran protester not sentenced to death, won't face death penalty: Judiciary

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World News
12:13

US freezes all visa processing for 75 countries, including Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:28

Lebanon, Jordan reaffirm ties, sign 21 cooperation agreements

LBCI
World News
10:09

US to suspend visa processing for 75 nations next week, Fox News reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:45

Preparations underway for Paris conference to support Lebanese Army and security forces: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon submits 2026 budget on time, spotlighting years of fiscal delays

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel heightens alert as US weighs options for potential Iran strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:17

Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry launches preparations for overseas parliamentary elections

LBCI
Middle East News
10:56

US embassy in Saudi Arabia urges personnel to exercise 'increased caution'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More