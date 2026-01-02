Israeli media cite plan for broader military action against Lebanon: Amal Shehadeh

Amal Shehadeh told LBCI that Israeli media are reporting a decision to expand military operations against Lebanon, including intensified airstrikes and possible ground incursions.



According to the report, an Israeli security cabinet meeting is expected to convene to discuss a plan prepared by the army outlining the expanded operations.



In addition, Israeli media reported, citing an unnamed source, that the Trump administration does not rule out a possible Israeli operation against Hezbollah, but said it asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to delay any decision to allow more dialogue with the Lebanese government.