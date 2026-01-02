News
Israeli media cite plan for broader military action against Lebanon: Amal Shehadeh
Middle East News
02-01-2026 | 15:47
Israeli media cite plan for broader military action against Lebanon: Amal Shehadeh
Amal Shehadeh told LBCI that Israeli media are reporting a decision to expand military operations against Lebanon, including intensified airstrikes and possible ground incursions.
According to the report, an Israeli security cabinet meeting is expected to convene to discuss a plan prepared by the army outlining the expanded operations.
In addition, Israeli media reported, citing an unnamed source, that the Trump administration does not rule out a possible Israeli operation against Hezbollah, but said it asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to delay any decision to allow more dialogue with the Lebanese government.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Lebanon
Israel
Airstrikes
Next
Iran's Khamenei says protesters' economic demands 'fair'
Iran FM denounces Trump's threat of intervention as 'reckless, dangerous'
Previous
