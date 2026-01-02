Israeli media cite plan for broader military action against Lebanon: Amal Shehadeh

Middle East News
02-01-2026 | 15:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli media cite plan for broader military action against Lebanon: Amal Shehadeh
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli media cite plan for broader military action against Lebanon: Amal Shehadeh

Amal Shehadeh told LBCI that Israeli media are reporting a decision to expand military operations against Lebanon, including intensified airstrikes and possible ground incursions.

According to the report, an Israeli security cabinet meeting is expected to convene to discuss a plan prepared by the army outlining the expanded operations.

In addition, Israeli media reported, citing an unnamed source, that the Trump administration does not rule out a possible Israeli operation against Hezbollah, but said it asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to delay any decision to allow more dialogue with the Lebanese government.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Lebanon

Israel

Airstrikes

LBCI Next
Iran's Khamenei says protesters' economic demands 'fair'
Iran FM denounces Trump's threat of intervention as 'reckless, dangerous'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-20

Israeli military signals readiness for broader Lebanon operation pending political decision—the details

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-28

Israeli hostage forum calls for decisive action against Hamas after partial remains returned

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-15

US pushes diplomacy with Lebanon: Israeli military chief hints at renewed offensive against Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-22

Israeli military announces new strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:41

Iran's Khamenei says protesters' economic demands 'fair'

LBCI
World News
12:21

Iran FM denounces Trump's threat of intervention as 'reckless, dangerous'

LBCI
Middle East News
10:53

UAE confirms its last forces have left Yemen: Statement

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:01

Angelina Jolie visits Egyptian side of Rafah crossing to Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-12-23

Thousands of new Epstein-linked documents released by US Justice Dept — AFP

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-01

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation 'strongly condemns' civilian toll in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

New details emerge in Lebanon’s ‘fake prince’ case as investigation advances

LBCI
World News
2025-12-23

Maduro says Trump would be 'better off' focusing on US rather than Venezuela

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:20

New Year’s Eve incident: Lebanon arrests man over public indecency at a Beirut restaurant

LBCI
Middle East News
15:47

Israeli media cite plan for broader military action against Lebanon: Amal Shehadeh

LBCI
World News
09:18

Strong earthquake shakes Mexico City

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

New details emerge in Lebanon’s ‘fake prince’ case as investigation advances

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:34

President Aoun offers condolences to Switzerland over deadly Crans-Montana resort fire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Aarida crossing: Storms wreak havoc along Lebanon-Syria border

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

Israeli army says it targeted Hezbollah member in south Lebanon

LBCI
World News
02:59

Explosions heard in Venezuela's capital: AFP

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More