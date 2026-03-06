Israeli army says Hezbollah fired around 70 rockets towards Israel since midnight

The Israeli military on Friday said Hezbollah had fired around 70 rockets toward Israel since midnight, many of them from southern Lebanon.



"After midnight yesterday, around 70 rockets were launched towards the direction of Israel," military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani told journalists, adding that "a lot of these launches were from southern Lebanon."



Shoshani also said that since Israel began striking in Lebanon this week, it had hit "more than 500 targets across Lebanon and eliminated over 70 Hezbollah terrorists."







