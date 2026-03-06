UN Ghanaian peacekeepers wounded after position hit in South Lebanon: State media

Lebanon News
06-03-2026 | 13:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UN Ghanaian peacekeepers wounded after position hit in South Lebanon: State media
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
UN Ghanaian peacekeepers wounded after position hit in South Lebanon: State media

Several United Nations peacekeepers were wounded when their base was hit in South Lebanon on Friday, state media reported, without specifying the source of the attack.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said that several Ghanaian members of the U.N. force were "wounded after their position in the town of Qawzah was targeted."

The incident came during the ongoing war between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.



AFP
 

Lebanon News

UNIFIL

Ghana

Peacekeepers

Wounded

Position

South Lebanon

LBCI Next
Lebanon’s president calls for international intervention to halt Israeli attacks
Beirut under pressure: Israeli conditions escalate as Lebanon searches for a diplomatic way out
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-13

UNIFIL: Mortar shells hit UN site in South Lebanon, no injuries reported

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-28

Missile in south Syria kills four: State media

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-05

Israeli aircraft hit area surrounding Baalbek, state media says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-11

Around 25 Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas in South and West Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:50

Macron calls Lebanon’s president to discuss efforts to curb escalation

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:36

Syria’s president calls Nawaf Salam, expresses solidarity with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:11

Lebanon’s president calls for international intervention to halt Israeli attacks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Beirut under pressure: Israeli conditions escalate as Lebanon searches for a diplomatic way out

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Middle East Airlines says flights continuing despite rumors

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-02

Strikes kill three Iran Guards members, five army personnel

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:36

Israeli media: Hezbollah plans attacks from Syria as Syrian president seeks to strike its positions along Bekaa Valley border

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:55

Lebanon health emergency center says death toll rises to 217

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:03

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:36

Israeli media: Hezbollah plans attacks from Syria as Syrian president seeks to strike its positions along Bekaa Valley border

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Beirut under pressure: Israeli conditions escalate as Lebanon searches for a diplomatic way out

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:03

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

Israeli army spokesman urges depositors to withdraw funds from Al-Qard Al-Hasan

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:11

Lebanon’s president calls for international intervention to halt Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:50

Macron calls Lebanon’s president to discuss efforts to curb escalation

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:03

UN Ghanaian peacekeepers wounded after position hit in South Lebanon: State media

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:36

Syria’s president calls Nawaf Salam, expresses solidarity with Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More