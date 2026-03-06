News
Beirut under pressure: Israeli conditions escalate as Lebanon searches for a diplomatic way out
News Bulletin Reports
06-03-2026 | 12:55
3
min
Beirut under pressure: Israeli conditions escalate as Lebanon searches for a diplomatic way out
Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The repercussions of the current war affecting Lebanon are far more serious than those of the previous conflict, the "Gaza support war."
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has intensified diplomatic efforts in recent days to limit the consequences of the escalating conflict. His outreach has included discussions with the United States through its ambassador in Beirut, Michel Issa, and with France through French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as communications with several Arab leaders.
So far, these efforts appear to have helped ease the intensity of Israeli airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs. Earlier data had warned of a large-scale, destructive aerial assault targeting several neighborhoods in the area.
However, available information indicates that Lebanese and French diplomatic efforts have not yet yielded any progress toward securing a truce or ceasefire.
Israeli conditions are reportedly becoming increasingly stringent. They no longer focus solely on the rapid and complete disarmament of Hezbollah but now include suggestions that the group should not be represented in any future government and should have no presence in parliament.
At the same time, Hezbollah has taken a firm stance, refusing to comply with government decisions.
According to political sources, there is currently no communication between the group and Lebanese officials.
Aoun has received political backing for his efforts to mitigate the war's impact, particularly regarding the displacement crisis and potential government measures targeting Hezbollah. This support was conveyed during meetings with former prime ministers Tammam Salam, Najib Mikati, and Fouad Siniora.
Meanwhile, Deputy Parliament Speaker Elias Bou Saab discussed the political situation with the president, including the anticipated extension of parliament's term. Similar talks were held with lawmaker Abdul Rahman Bizri, members of Change MPs, and a delegation from the Sovereignty Front.
The Banque du Liban (BDL) governor Karim Souaid also confirmed that measures are in place to maintain monetary stability despite the crisis.
Despite the gravity of the situation in Lebanon, Lebanese officials say the country does not appear to be a top priority for the United States at the moment. Authorities in Beirut are therefore attempting to manage developments as best they can amid concerns that the coming days could bring rapid, unpredictable escalation.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
Pressure
War
Israel
Conditions
Lebanon
Diplomacy
Regional spillover: Israel braces for wider regional war across four fronts
Previous
