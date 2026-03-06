Syria’s president calls Nawaf Salam, expresses solidarity with Lebanon

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam received a phone call from Ahmed al-Sharaa, who expressed solidarity with the Lebanese people amid the difficult circumstances facing Lebanon.



During the call, Sharaa said the increased Syrian military presence along the Syrian-Lebanese border is intended solely to strengthen border control and maintain internal security in Syria.



He noted that the measures are similar to those adopted along Syria’s border with Iraq.



Sharaa also stressed the importance of maintaining coordination between the two countries.



Salam, in turn, thanked the Syrian president for his call and solidarity with the Lebanese people, emphasizing the need to continue consultation and cooperation between Lebanon and Syria.