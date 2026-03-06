Macron calls Lebanon’s president to discuss efforts to curb escalation

06-03-2026 | 13:50
President Joseph Aoun received a phone call on Friday evening from French President Emmanuel Macron as part of ongoing consultations to follow security developments.

During the call, the two leaders discussed the latest developments and assessed the outcome of ongoing diplomatic contacts aimed at halting the escalation, following the expansion of Israeli attacks across southern Lebanon, the Bekaa region, and Beirut’s southern suburbs.

