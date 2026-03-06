News
Lebanon’s president calls for international intervention to halt Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
06-03-2026 | 13:11
Lebanon’s president calls for international intervention to halt Israeli attacks
President Joseph Aoun continued diplomatic contacts with regional and international leaders on Friday, seeking assistance from friendly and allied countries to help curb ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon.
According to the presidency, the strikes have targeted several areas across the south, the Bekaa region, and Beirut’s southern suburbs, causing numerous casualties, widespread destruction, and the displacement of thousands of residents.
The escalation, the statement said, also reached the point of a direct attack on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) peacekeeping forces. A Ghanaian contingent serving within the mission was reportedly targeted, leaving several members wounded.
Aoun renewed his strong condemnation of what he described as large-scale Israeli attacks, urging all countries and the United Nations to intervene and put an end to the dangerous escalation.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
War
Strikes
Beirut
UNIFIL
