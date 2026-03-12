Lebanon says death toll from Israeli strikes rises to 687

12-03-2026 | 08:06
Lebanon says death toll from Israeli strikes rises to 687
Lebanon says death toll from Israeli strikes rises to 687

Israeli strikes on Lebanon have killed at least 687 people since March 2, Lebanon's information minister said on Thursday, as Israel threatened to expand its operations as it fights Hezbollah in the country.

In a statement following a cabinet meeting, Paul Marcos said that "the number of killed reached 687, including 98 children and 52 women".


