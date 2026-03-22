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Israel army says began 'wave of strikes' on Hezbollah in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
22-03-2026 | 08:57
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Israel army says began 'wave of strikes' on Hezbollah in South Lebanon
Israel said it had begun striking Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon on Sunday, shortly after the military was ordered to destroy bridges used by the Iran-backed militant group across the Litani River.
"The Israeli army has begun a wide wave of strikes against Hezbollah terrorist organisation infrastructure in southern Lebanon," the Israeli military said.
AFP
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