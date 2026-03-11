Hezbollah says targeted north Israel with 'dozens of rockets' in new operation

Hezbollah said Wednesday that it launched dozens of rockets at northern Israel as part of a new operation against its foe, as Israel carried out fresh strikes on south Beirut.



Hezbollah, in a statement, said that "in response to the criminal aggression against dozens of Lebanese cities and towns and Beirut's southern suburbs," its fighters targeted sites in northern Israel "with dozens of rockets" as part of a new operation announced a short time earlier.



AFP



