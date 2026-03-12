Israeli strike hits the southern suburbs of Beirut

Lebanon News
12-03-2026 | 11:13
Israeli strike hits the southern suburbs of Beirut
Israeli strike hits the southern suburbs of Beirut

An Israeli airstrike targeted the southern suburbs of Beirut, local sources reported on Thursday.

Lebanon News

Israel

Lebanon

Beirut

