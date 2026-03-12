Trump says Iran shouldn't come to World Cup for 'own life and safety'

12-03-2026 | 12:28
High views
Trump says Iran shouldn't come to World Cup for 'own life and safety'

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that Iran should not participate in the upcoming World Cup in North America, just days after telling FIFA's chief they would be welcome despite the Middle East war.

"The Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to The World Cup, but I really don't believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

AFP

