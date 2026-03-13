Lebanon’s Embassy in US condemns Michigan synagogue attack, says it doesn’t reflect Lebanese community

Lebanon News
13-03-2026 | 17:23
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Lebanon’s Embassy in US condemns Michigan synagogue attack, says it doesn’t reflect Lebanese community
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Lebanon’s Embassy in US condemns Michigan synagogue attack, says it doesn’t reflect Lebanese community

Lebanon’s Embassy to the United States and the Consulate General of Lebanon in Detroit condemned in a statement on Friday the attack that targeted a Jewish synagogue in Michigan.

The statement rejected “all acts of violence targeting places of worship and innocent civilians. Such acts are unequivocally condemned, cannot be justified under any pretext, and are incompatible with the fundamental human values of respect for freedom of belief and human dignity.”

In the statement, the Embassy and Consulate confirmed that the Lebanese community in the U.S. “has a long-standing tradition of promoting coexistence, respecting religious and cultural diversity, and contributing positively to American society.”

“This incident constitutes an individual act and does not represent the Lebanese community in Dearborn, in Michigan, in the United States, or the Lebanese people as a whole,” it added.

The Embassy and Consulate also reaffirmed the importance of “protecting places of worship and fostering dialogue and tolerance across all communities. They express their confidence in the local authorities to ensure that justice is served and that the safety and security of the community are preserved.”

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