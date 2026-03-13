Israel’s army targets Beirut’s southern suburbs with airstrike

Lebanon News
13-03-2026 | 14:01
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Israel’s army targets Beirut’s southern suburbs with airstrike
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Israel’s army targets Beirut’s southern suburbs with airstrike

An Israeli airstrike targeted Beirut’s southern suburbs on Friday after the Israeli army issued an urgent warning urging residents to evacuate the area amid heightened tensions.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Strike

Beirut

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