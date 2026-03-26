Lebanese military source to Al Jazeera: Israeli forces advance in south, eye second-line towns

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26-03-2026 | 09:10
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Lebanese military source to Al Jazeera: Israeli forces advance in south, eye second-line towns
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Lebanese military source to Al Jazeera: Israeli forces advance in south, eye second-line towns

An official Lebanese military source told Al Jazeera that the Israeli army has advanced into most frontline towns in South Lebanon and is seeking to push further toward second-line towns in the central and eastern sectors.

The source said the developments indicate an effort to deepen Israeli ground operations beyond the initial border areas as fighting continues in the south.

Lebanon News

Lebanese

Military

Al Jazeera

Israeli

Forces

South Lebanon

Towns

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