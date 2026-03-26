Lebanese Consulate General in Rio de Janeiro provides 43 tons of aid for displaced families

Lebanon News
26-03-2026 | 13:18
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Lebanese Consulate General in Rio de Janeiro provides 43 tons of aid for displaced families
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Lebanese Consulate General in Rio de Janeiro provides 43 tons of aid for displaced families

The Lebanese Consulate General in Rio de Janeiro announced it has secured a humanitarian aid shipment totaling approximately 43 tons for displaced Lebanese families, as part of ongoing efforts to support those affected.

The aid includes around 200,000 boxes of medicine, weighing roughly 15 tons, covering treatments for a wide range of conditions, including diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, cancer, and other medical needs. The shipment also contains essential goods and vital supplies.

The initiative is the result of coordination with supportive organizations and local partners, aiming to help alleviate the suffering of displaced families and meet their health and basic living needs during this critical period.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Rio de Janeiro

Humanitarian

Aid

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