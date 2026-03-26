News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
13
o
Metn
13
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
15
o
South
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
13
o
Metn
13
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
15
o
South
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese Consulate General in Rio de Janeiro provides 43 tons of aid for displaced families
Lebanon News
26-03-2026 | 13:18
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese Consulate General in Rio de Janeiro provides 43 tons of aid for displaced families
The Lebanese Consulate General in Rio de Janeiro announced it has secured a humanitarian aid shipment totaling approximately 43 tons for displaced Lebanese families, as part of ongoing efforts to support those affected.
The aid includes around 200,000 boxes of medicine, weighing roughly 15 tons, covering treatments for a wide range of conditions, including diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, cancer, and other medical needs. The shipment also contains essential goods and vital supplies.
The initiative is the result of coordination with supportive organizations and local partners, aiming to help alleviate the suffering of displaced families and meet their health and basic living needs during this critical period.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Rio de Janeiro
Humanitarian
Aid
Next
Lebanon condemns Kuwait terror plot, pledges full cooperation
Industry minister says diplomat intervention must support Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-11
France to triple humanitarian aid to Lebanon with 60 tons of supplies
Lebanon News
2026-03-11
France to triple humanitarian aid to Lebanon with 60 tons of supplies
0
Middle East News
2026-03-14
UAE says consulate in Iraqi Kurdistan targeted for second time in a week
Middle East News
2026-03-14
UAE says consulate in Iraqi Kurdistan targeted for second time in a week
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Registration open for displaced Lebanese to secure social assistance
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Registration open for displaced Lebanese to secure social assistance
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-12
Lebanese ambassador oversees departure of humanitarian aid flight from Paris to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-03-12
Lebanese ambassador oversees departure of humanitarian aid flight from Paris to Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:23
PM Salam calls on UN to act against Israeli threats and attacks in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:23
PM Salam calls on UN to act against Israeli threats and attacks in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
14:04
Lebanon condemns Kuwait terror plot, pledges full cooperation
Lebanon News
14:04
Lebanon condemns Kuwait terror plot, pledges full cooperation
0
Lebanon News
13:08
Industry minister says diplomat intervention must support Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:08
Industry minister says diplomat intervention must support Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
12:17
Egypt pledges support for Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:17
Egypt pledges support for Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:03
Trump says Iran allowed passage of 10 oil tankers as a 'present'
World News
12:03
Trump says Iran allowed passage of 10 oil tankers as a 'present'
0
Middle East News
15:17
Israel opposition leader warns of looming 'security disaster' due to shortage of troops
Middle East News
15:17
Israel opposition leader warns of looming 'security disaster' due to shortage of troops
0
Middle East News
16:11
Iran bans sports teams from travelling to countries it deems 'hostile'
Middle East News
16:11
Iran bans sports teams from travelling to countries it deems 'hostile'
0
Middle East News
16:44
Ferrari resuming Middle East shipments
Middle East News
16:44
Ferrari resuming Middle East shipments
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:37
Deep divisions surface in government over Iran ambassador decision
Lebanon News
09:37
Deep divisions surface in government over Iran ambassador decision
2
Lebanon News
04:36
Israeli soldier killed in South Lebanon fighting: Military
Lebanon News
04:36
Israeli soldier killed in South Lebanon fighting: Military
3
Lebanon News
05:43
Beirut Judge approves bail for activist Ali Berro after appeal
Lebanon News
05:43
Beirut Judge approves bail for activist Ali Berro after appeal
4
Lebanon News
05:36
Israeli army says 91st Division expanding operations in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:36
Israeli army says 91st Division expanding operations in South Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
09:10
Lebanese military source to Al Jazeera: Israeli forces advance in south, eye second-line towns
Lebanon News
09:10
Lebanese military source to Al Jazeera: Israeli forces advance in south, eye second-line towns
6
Lebanon News
14:04
Lebanon condemns Kuwait terror plot, pledges full cooperation
Lebanon News
14:04
Lebanon condemns Kuwait terror plot, pledges full cooperation
7
Lebanon News
09:30
Israeli army says more than 30 Hezbollah fighters killed in South Lebanon clashes
Lebanon News
09:30
Israeli army says more than 30 Hezbollah fighters killed in South Lebanon clashes
8
Lebanon News
09:59
Minister Makki says cabinet key to crisis decisions, urges unity at critical moment
Lebanon News
09:59
Minister Makki says cabinet key to crisis decisions, urges unity at critical moment
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More