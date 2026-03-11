France to triple humanitarian aid to Lebanon with 60 tons of supplies

Lebanon News
11-03-2026 | 03:58
High views
France to triple humanitarian aid to Lebanon with 60 tons of supplies
France to triple humanitarian aid to Lebanon with 60 tons of supplies

France is preparing to significantly increase its humanitarian support to Lebanon by sending 60 tons of aid on Thursday for people displaced from southern areas affected by Israeli attacks on Hezbollah, Paris announced Wednesday.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said in an interview with TF1 that France had decided to triple the volume of aid scheduled to arrive this week.

"We decided to increase the amount of aid arriving this week threefold," Barrot said, noting that the shipment will total 60 tons of humanitarian supplies intended for Lebanese civilians.

The assistance will include hygiene kits, cleaning products, mattresses, lamps and a mobile health center. Barrot added that the shipment will be delivered with the support of the CMA CGM.

