Israel signals retaliatory Beirut strikes as Lebanon engages US diplomacy: Sources

Lebanon News
07-06-2026 | 09:25
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Israel signals retaliatory Beirut strikes as Lebanon engages US diplomacy: Sources
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Israel signals retaliatory Beirut strikes as Lebanon engages US diplomacy: Sources

Sources told LBCI that Israel has informed the United States that Hezbollah continues to carry out strikes in northern Israel, and therefore it considers itself entitled to respond with strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs.

The sources added that Israel views its actions as part of a “strike for strike” approach, warning that any renewed attacks by Hezbollah on northern Israel would be met with additional strikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut.

According to the sources, Lebanon’s ambassador to the United States has been in contact since the morning with officials at the U.S. State Department following reports of a possible Israeli escalation.

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Israel

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Beirut

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