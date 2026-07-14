LBCI sources: Lebanon-Israel talks delayed as US and Israeli delegations arrive late

Lebanon News
14-07-2026 | 07:18
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LBCI sources: Lebanon-Israel talks delayed as US and Israeli delegations arrive late
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LBCI sources: Lebanon-Israel talks delayed as US and Israeli delegations arrive late

Sources told LBCI that the start of the Lebanon-Israel negotiations was delayed after both the Israeli and U.S. delegations arrived more than an hour late.

The talks initially focused on Lebanon's first demand, which centers on establishing mechanisms to ensure implementation of the framework agreement signed last month.

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US delegation arrives at Embassy in Rome ahead of Lebanon-Israel talks: Video
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