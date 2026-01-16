Son of Iran's late shah says Islamic republic 'will fall,' urges action

16-01-2026 | 10:24
Son of Iran's late shah says Islamic republic 'will fall,' urges action
Son of Iran's late shah says Islamic republic 'will fall,' urges action

The son of Iran's late shah said Friday he was confident the Islamic republic would fall in the face of mass protests and called for intervention.

"The Islamic Republic will fall -- not if, but when," Reza Pahlavi told a news conference in Washington. "I will return to Iran."

