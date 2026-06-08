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Israel vows to press military campaign in Lebanon despite Iran's warnings
Lebanon News
08-06-2026 | 11:08
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Israel vows to press military campaign in Lebanon despite Iran's warnings
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz vowed Monday to press Israel's military campaign in Lebanon, despite a warning from Iran that any such action would prompt the Islamic republic to take "severe" measures.
"The Israeli army will continue to operate in Lebanon against the terrorist organisation Hezbollah," Katz said in a statement, adding that Israel would strike Beirut's southern suburbs in retaliation for every attack on northern Israel.
Iran announced earlier Monday it was halting its latest attacks against Israel, but added that "should acts of aggression and hostility continue, including in southern Lebanon, much more severe and crushing measures than before will follow."
AFP
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