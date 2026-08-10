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President Aoun highlights urgent needs of residents returning to war-damaged areas in talks with World Bank official
Lebanon News
10-08-2026 | 05:23
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President Aoun highlights urgent needs of residents returning to war-damaged areas in talks with World Bank official
President Joseph Aoun received Dalia Khalifa, the World Bank’s regional director for the Middle East, along with a delegation, on the occasion of her assuming her new position covering Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Iraq and Iran.
Khalifa expressed her “pride in assuming this responsibility,” stressing her commitment to working quickly to address Lebanon’s urgent needs.
She asked Aoun for his guidance on priorities and what is needed from the World Bank Group in the coming period.
She affirmed that the World Bank is keen to continue its partnership with Lebanon and respond to its needs, and is ready to act within existing programs and direct priorities toward the worst-affected areas.
Aoun stressed Lebanon’s need at this stage for support from the World Bank and its partners, particularly to help the state address the needs of more than 600,000 people who have returned to their areas amid extensive damage to a large number of towns and villages, some of which suffered near-total destruction.
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