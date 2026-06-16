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Iran military threatens 'harsh response' to Israeli attacks in Lebanon
Lebanon News
16-06-2026 | 14:59
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Iran military threatens 'harsh response' to Israeli attacks in Lebanon
Iran's military threatened on Tuesday to respond to Israel after strikes in South Lebanon killed four people despite a deal between Tehran and Washington ending the Middle East war, including in Lebanon.
"If the child-killing army of the Zionist regime does not put an end to its acts of aggression in southern Lebanon, it should await a harsh response from the powerful armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran," said the Iranian military's central command Khatam al-Anbiya.
It added that Israel had violated the ceasefire in Lebanon "84 times" since the deal was announced.
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