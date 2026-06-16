Iran military threatens 'harsh response' to Israeli attacks in Lebanon

Lebanon News
16-06-2026 | 14:59
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Iran military threatens &#39;harsh response&#39; to Israeli attacks in Lebanon
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Iran military threatens 'harsh response' to Israeli attacks in Lebanon

Iran's military threatened on Tuesday to respond to Israel after strikes in South Lebanon killed four people despite a deal between Tehran and Washington ending the Middle East war, including in Lebanon.

"If the child-killing army of the Zionist regime does not put an end to its acts of aggression in southern Lebanon, it should await a harsh response from the powerful armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran," said the Iranian military's central command Khatam al-Anbiya.

It added that Israel had violated the ceasefire in Lebanon "84 times" since the deal was announced.


AFP
 

Lebanon News

Iran

Military

Israel

Attacks

Lebanon

Israel says intercepts Hezbollah rockets, conducts strikes in South Lebanon
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