Iran military threatens 'harsh response' to Israeli attacks in Lebanon

Iran's military threatened on Tuesday to respond to Israel after strikes in South Lebanon killed four people despite a deal between Tehran and Washington ending the Middle East war, including in Lebanon.



"If the child-killing army of the Zionist regime does not put an end to its acts of aggression in southern Lebanon, it should await a harsh response from the powerful armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran," said the Iranian military's central command Khatam al-Anbiya.



It added that Israel had violated the ceasefire in Lebanon "84 times" since the deal was announced.





AFP