Pakistan says US-Iran technical talks to be held Sunday in Switzerland

Pakistan said technical talks to implement the U.S.-Iran deal to end the Middle East war would be held in Switzerland on Sunday.



"As a follow-up to the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, technical-level talks will be held in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on 21 June," the foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday, adding Pakistani and Qatari mediators would participate in the discussions with U.S. and Iranian representatives.



AFP



