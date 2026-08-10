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Israel sees hurdles in Lebanon talks: Tensions rise along southern front
News Bulletin Reports
10-08-2026 | 13:10
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Israel sees hurdles in Lebanon talks: Tensions rise along southern front
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Optimism in Tel Aviv over the prospects of progress in negotiations with Lebanon is fading as the talks become increasingly complicated by disputes over missing people, including Jewish Lebanese who disappeared during the country's civil war, as well as the fate of Israeli pilot Ron Arad.
At the same time, the Israeli army has kept details under wraps about what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described as special and high-impact operations in the Ali al-Taher hill range in South Lebanon.
One of the main obstacles appears to involve the evacuation of a Hezbollah military complex in the Ali al-Taher heights, which the Israeli military has identified as one of the most volatile areas along the front. Israeli forces are preparing for the possibility of renewed clashes with Hezbollah, claiming that dozens of Hezbollah fighters sheltering in tunnels could attempt attacks against Israeli troops if they are no longer able to remain underground because of disrupted supply lines.
The Israeli military said it had carried out what it described as a significant operation in the area and was positioned near tunnel entrances in preparation for possible confrontations with Hezbollah fighters.
Israel is also demanding information on the fate of people it considers its citizens who disappeared during Lebanon's civil war. At the same time, according to the report, Israel has refused to provide information about Lebanese civilians and activists who disappeared after Hezbollah entered the war.
Palestinian human rights lawyers have reportedly received information alleging that some of the missing Lebanese are being held in an underground detention facility reportedly established by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.
The tensions extend beyond Lebanon. In Syria, Israel has expanded its military presence, establishing at least nine military positions, fortifications, earthworks and a network of trenches, according to the report.
Israel is therefore applying pressure on both the Lebanese and Syrian fronts while also returning the Gaza Strip to a higher priority for its military, despite U.S. efforts to de-escalate the various fronts. The report said Israel continues to resist those efforts as negotiations with Lebanon face growing obstacles.
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