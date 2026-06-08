Lebanon PM’s office: AI-generated video of Nawaf Salam is fake

Lebanon’s Prime Minister’s Office said on Monday that a video circulating on social media purporting to show Prime Minister Nawaf Salam delivering remarks is fabricated and has no connection to reality.



The video, titled “Nawaf Salam’s speech after Iran and Israel violate the ceasefire,” is being shared on accounts on the MLGA platform, which produces high-definition AI-generated videos.



The Prime Minister’s Office stressed that Salam did not make any such statement, adding that the circulating footage is entirely fake.



It said the Prime Minister’s media office is following up with social media companies regarding the dissemination of fabricated videos through such platforms to take appropriate measures.



The office urged citizens and media outlets to verify information and rely exclusively on official sources for statements attributed to the prime minister and the government.