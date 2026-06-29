Israel destroys Hezbollah underground infrastructure in southern Lebanon

The Israeli military has destroyed underground infrastructure used by Hezbollah in a village in southern Lebanon, according to a joint statement by the Israeli prime minister and defense ‌minister on Sunday.



The U.S. was informed ahead of the attack, which targeted a 200-meter (656-ft)-long tunnel in the town of Majdal Zoun, according to the statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz.



The Israeli statement said the tunnel contained hundreds of weapons and launchers.



The attack comes hours after the Israeli military said it struck Hezbollah members armed with rocket-propelled grenades and hit a rocket launcher in the Nabatieh area of southern Lebanon.



Netanyahu said in his statement ⁠late on Sunday that the Israeli military would remain in the security zone in southern Lebanon and will "continue to destroy infrastructure, remove threats from the northern communities, and safeguard the security of Israel's ⁠citizens."



Reuters