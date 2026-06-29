Hezbollah says reserves right to 'defend its homeland'

Hezbollah on Monday said it reserved the right to self-defence after several Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon despite a truce between the two sides and a U.S.-Israel-Lebanon framework to end hostilities.



In a statement, the group said that it "reiterates that what the enemy has done is a blatant violation of the ceasefire to which it has adhered until now, and that it is monitoring and tracking these violations, and reserves its right to defend its homeland and its people."



AFP



