Artillery shells hit near Lebanese army vehicle in Kfar Roummane

Lebanon News
04-10-2026 | 11:47
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Artillery shells hit near Lebanese army vehicle in Kfar Roummane
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Artillery shells hit near Lebanese army vehicle in Kfar Roummane

A vehicle belonging to the Lebanese army that was parked along the Kfar Roummane highway came under artillery fire, with shells landing in its vicinity.

No injuries were reported. The Lebanese army subsequently evacuated the area.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Lebanese Army

Kfar Roummane

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