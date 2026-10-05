Economy Minister receives EBRD delegation to discuss reforms and private sector support

Lebanon News
05-10-2026 | 09:56
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Economy Minister receives EBRD delegation to discuss reforms and private sector support
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Economy Minister receives EBRD delegation to discuss reforms and private sector support

Economy and Trade Minister Amer Bisat met Monday with a delegation from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), including the bank’s new regional director for the Eastern Mediterranean, Hashem Abd El Hakim.

Abd El Hakim was accompanied by Policy Director Dimitri Gvindadze and Beirut office head Alessandro Vittadini.

The talks focused on ways the EBRD can support Lebanon’s public sector and modernize governance to help advance the reform process.

Discussions also covered lending to the private sector and support for industry, renewable energy, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

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