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Lebanon’s Labor Ministry warns of fake Instagram account impersonating Minister Mohamad Haidar
Lebanon News
02-10-2026 | 14:14
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Lebanon’s Labor Ministry warns of fake Instagram account impersonating Minister Mohamad Haidar
Lebanon’s Ministry of Labor warned against a fake Instagram page impersonating Labor Minister Mohamad Haidar by using his name and photo, urging the public not to interact with it.
The ministry stressed that any communication, statement or request from the labor minister or his office is issued exclusively through official and authorized channels.
It also urged the public to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity linked to the page or other similar accounts to the relevant authorities.
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