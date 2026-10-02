Lebanon’s Labor Ministry warns of fake Instagram account impersonating Minister Mohamad Haidar

Lebanon News
02-10-2026 | 14:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon’s Labor Ministry warns of fake Instagram account impersonating Minister Mohamad Haidar
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon’s Labor Ministry warns of fake Instagram account impersonating Minister Mohamad Haidar

Lebanon’s Ministry of Labor warned against a fake Instagram page impersonating Labor Minister Mohamad Haidar by using his name and photo, urging the public not to interact with it.

The ministry stressed that any communication, statement or request from the labor minister or his office is issued exclusively through official and authorized channels.

It also urged the public to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity linked to the page or other similar accounts to the relevant authorities.

Lebanon News

Labor

Ministry

warns

Instagram

account

impersonating

Minister

Mohamad

Haidar

Lebanon’s electricity tariff dilemma: Pay more to EDL or pay more to generators?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-25

Salam at UN: Lebanon’s future cannot be decided on its behalf, warns of UNIFIL vacuum

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-13

Dispute between Lebanon’s prime minister and defense minister under discussion, sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-01

On World Lung Cancer Day, Lebanon’s Health Ministry and AstraZeneca launch lung cancer awareness campaign

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Lebanon’s Civil Defense warns against swimming along entire coastline

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanon’s electricity tariff dilemma: Pay more to EDL or pay more to generators?

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

Aoun, Salam discuss Washington talks, Nabatieh visit and Cabinet measures

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:16

Salam seeks withdrawal timeline and new UN force as Rubio tackles verification mechanism

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:50

Aoun: Lebanon will stand by southern residents until Israeli occupation ends

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-01-14

US to suspend visa processing for 75 nations next week, Fox News reports

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-23

Iran flew IRGC commanders, missile gear to Yemen's Houthis: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-14

Syrian President calls for unity, says reports of Syrian entry into Lebanon are false

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-05-02

Yemen says oil tanker hijacked off Shabwa coast, heads towards Somali waters

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanon’s electricity tariff dilemma: Pay more to EDL or pay more to generators?

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:09

PM Salam visits Nabatieh: Let us all rally under the banner of our state

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:16

Salam seeks withdrawal timeline and new UN force as Rubio tackles verification mechanism

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:50

Aoun: Lebanon will stand by southern residents until Israeli occupation ends

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:47

Fuel prices slightly drop across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:41

Lebanon condemns Houthi drone attack on power facility in Medina

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

From Flydubai to the ballot box: Security takes center stage in Israel’s election campaign

LBCI
World News
10:24

Trump says Europe agrees to release 'massive amount' of diesel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More