Rubio tells Aoun explosives seized in Lebanon must not be returned to Hezbollah

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun about the seizure of hundreds of kilograms of explosives linked to Hezbollah.



A State Department official said Rubio stressed the need to hold those responsible for transporting the explosives accountable. He also emphasized that returning the explosives to Hezbollah “should be out of the question.”



Rubio further called for direct military communication between the Lebanese army and Israeli forces to deconflict.