US concerned legal action against Lebanese ambassador could hinder talks with Israel: Sources

U.S. officials are concerned that legal proceedings initiated against Lebanon’s Ambassador to the United States, Nada Hamadeh Moawad, could hinder negotiations between Lebanon and Israel, sources familiar with the U.S. position told LBCI.



The sources also said Washington is concerned about the possibility of Hezbollah rearming following the seizure of explosives in Dahr al-Baidar.



The issues are expected to be on the agenda for a phone call between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.