Trump says he does not believe China and Russia are helping Iran 'at all'

President Donald Trump said ‌late on Monday he did not believe that China and Russia were helping Iran "at all," adding that Moscow and Beijing had "too much to lose" if they enabled Tehran.



Trump said on Truth Social that he had seen comments from his critics and opponents that China and Russia were helping Iran.



"If they are, it's at a very low level, but I ⁠don't believe they are at all. They have too much to lose, and we would know about it, and know about it very fast," Trump wrote.



Reuters