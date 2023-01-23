Britain imposes new Iranian sanctions over 'brutal repression'

Middle East
2023-01-23 | 08:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Britain imposes new Iranian sanctions over &#39;brutal repression&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Britain imposes new Iranian sanctions over 'brutal repression'

Britain sanctioned more Iranian individuals and entities on Monday over the country's "brutal repression" of its people, including a crackdown on anti-government protests and the recent execution of British-Iranian dual national Alireza Akbari.

The sanctions included an asset freeze on Iranian deputy prosecutor general Ahmad Fazelian, who the British foreign office said was responsible for an unfair judicial system that used the death penalty for political purposes.

"Those sanctioned today, from the judicial figures using the death penalty for political ends to the thugs beating protestors on the streets, are at the heart of the regime’s brutal repression of the Iranian people," British foreign minister James Cleverly said in a statement.

"The UK and our partners have sent a clear message through these sanctions that there will be no hiding place for those guilty of the worst human rights violations."

The European Union also introduced new sanctions against Iran on Monday for a "brutal and disproportionate use of force" against protesters.

Widespread anti-government demonstrations erupted in Iran in September after the death in custody of Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who had been detained by morality police enforcing the Islamic Republic's mandatory dress code for women.

Others sanctioned by Britain on Monday include Kiyumars Heidari, commander in chief of Iran's ground forces; Hossein Nejat, deputy commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and the Basij Resistance Force and its deputy commander, Salar Abnoush.

The IRGC has an estimated 125,000-strong military with army, navy and air units, and commands the Basij religious militia often used in crackdowns.

The Basij Cooperative Foundation, linked to the Basij militia, and Qasem Rezaei, deputy commander of Iran's law enforcement forces, were also sanctioned.

Britain has now imposed 50 new sanctions against Iran since Amini's death, the foreign office said.

Reuters

Middle East

Middle East

Iran

Britain

Impose

Brutal

Sanctions

Repressions

Politics

Government

Foreign Minister

LBCI Next
Thirteen killed after building collapses in Syria's Aleppo
Beyoncé performs with Lebanese dance band Mayyas at Dubai resort opening
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-20

Germany expects further Iran sanctions at EU foreign ministers meeting

LBCI
World
11:26

US hits Iran with new sanctions over crackdown on protests

LBCI
Middle East
06:50

EU ministers agree on new package of sanctions against Iran

LBCI
World
11:45

Ukraine, Iran's quests for freedom to dominate Berlin Film Festival

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:26

US hits Iran with new sanctions over crackdown on protests

LBCI
Middle East
10:59

Kuwait PM submits resignation of cabinet

LBCI
Middle East
07:02

Turkish consumer confidence rises to 79.1 points in January

LBCI
Middle East
06:50

EU ministers agree on new package of sanctions against Iran

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-16

US delivers three brand-new Huey II helicopters worth $24 mln to LAF

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-18

The Three Blessed Massabki Brothers to be named saints

LBCI
Variety
12:33

Ecem April Onutman, Model of Models of Turkiye

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:19

Lawmakers continue sit-in inside Parliament, more MPs to join

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:45

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app