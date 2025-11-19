Israeli strikes hit Chehour and Deir Kifa after warnings to residents

Lebanon News
19-11-2025 | 08:41
Israeli strikes hit Chehour and Deir Kifa after warnings to residents
Israeli strikes hit Chehour and Deir Kifa after warnings to residents

Israeli airstrikes targeted the towns of Chehour and Deir Kifa on Wednesday, shortly after Israeli warnings to residents in southern Lebanon.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Strikes

Chehour

Deir Kifa

Israeli drone strike in Al Tiri injures schoolchildren, driver: NNA
Updated toll: 13 killed in Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh camp
