Israeli strikes hit Chehour and Deir Kifa after warnings to residents
Lebanon News
19-11-2025 | 08:41
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli strikes hit Chehour and Deir Kifa after warnings to residents
Israeli airstrikes targeted the towns of Chehour and Deir Kifa on Wednesday, shortly after Israeli warnings to residents in southern Lebanon.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Strikes
Chehour
Deir Kifa
