Lebanese PM Salam arrives in Egypt

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam arrived in Cairo, accompanied by Economy Minister Amer Bisat and Prime Minister’s Adviser Ambassador Claude El Hajal. He was received at Cairo International Airport by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.



Salam is scheduled to attend the grand opening ceremony of the Grand Egyptian Museum on Saturday evening. On Sunday, he will lead the Lebanese delegation at the 10th session of the Lebanese-Egyptian Higher Joint Committee.



The meetings are expected to culminate in the signing of more than 15 agreements and memorandums of understanding aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation and advancing shared interests between the two countries.