Deadly strike in Palestinian camp escalates Israel-Lebanon tensions — is a new conflict looming?

News Bulletin Reports
19-11-2025 | 13:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Deadly strike in Palestinian camp escalates Israel-Lebanon tensions — is a new conflict looming?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Deadly strike in Palestinian camp escalates Israel-Lebanon tensions — is a new conflict looming?

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

With its large-scale raid on the Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp, Israel has escalated its threats against Lebanon, citing the targeting of Hamas members allegedly training and preparing to attack Israel.

The attack has sparked internal debate over its potential repercussions. The operation reportedly killed 13 Hamas members, according to Lebanese sources, while Israel claims 21 fatalities.

Military intelligence and the army said they had been monitoring Hamas activity in the camp for months and took advantage of a gathering of members to carry out the strike. The Israeli army claimed the attack targeted a military complex used for organizing and training operations against Israel and its forces.

The security establishment viewed the raid as a message to the Lebanese state, holding it responsible for any armed group activity on its territory and threatening to expand strikes if such activity continues.

These developments come amid rising discussion that a new round of fighting in Lebanon is closer than ever. A military official said the army is nearing the execution of a limited offensive against Hezbollah.

This would include airstrikes on weapons production facilities across Lebanon, particularly in the Bekaa Valley and Beirut. The official said these sites are hidden underground or within residential areas and have relatively modest capabilities to convert heavy, unguided rockets into precision missiles by modifying their warheads. 

According to estimates, Hezbollah still possesses tens of thousands of such rockets and several thousand precision missiles, in addition to the capability to produce thousands of drones and explosive-laden unmanned vehicles.

The developments on the Lebanese front come as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz, and senior security officials visited southern Syria to assess the security situation firsthand.

The visit followed late-night army exercises on Mount Hermon involving a commando unit simulating border infiltrations or an attack on a northern settlement, in a scenario reminiscent of the October 7 attacks.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Lebanon

Ain al-Hilweh

Israel

Hamas

Strikes

Conflict

LBCI Next
Two soldiers killed in Baalbek clash amid Lebanese army crackdown on drug networks
Saudi return signals confidence: 'Beirut 1' opens door to investment in stabilizing Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-09

Israel ramps up defenses, citing Hezbollah’s alleged arsenal buildup — is a new conflict looming?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-27

Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee condemns killing of young man in refugee camp

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-03

From Jerusalem streets to Gaza frontlines: Israel escalates conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:29

Updated toll: 13 killed in Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh camp

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh camp raises fears of wider fallout: The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanese army chief’s cancelled Washington meetings put army in focus as US attention shifts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Two soldiers killed in Baalbek clash amid Lebanese army crackdown on drug networks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-18

Saudi return signals confidence: 'Beirut 1' opens door to investment in stabilizing Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-17

Lebanese coffee shop ‘’Stories’’ falsely linked to Hezbollah financing—the details

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-24

Palestinian factions agree to hand Gaza to technocrat committee

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:39

Lebanon’s Public Works Minister calls for private sector role to boost state revenues at Beirut 1 conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-05

Cabinet session opens at Baabda Palace with tribute to Hassan Rifai

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:49

Israeli airstrike hits outskirts of Ain al-Hilweh Camp in Sidon, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:29

Updated toll: 13 killed in Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:05

Israeli army strikes Hamas training facility in South Lebanon, Avichay Adraee claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Israeli army spokesperson issues evacuation warning to southern Lebanon residents

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Western sources tell LBCI: the relationship between army chief and ortagus is good, claims otherwise are false

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:16

President Aoun offers condolences after soldiers killed, says nothing will deter the Army from its mission

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:26

Israeli drone strike in Al Tiri injures schoolchildren, driver: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:12

Preliminary toll: 11 killed, 4 injured in Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh camp, Lebanon Health Ministry confirms

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More