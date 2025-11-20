Lebanon’s finance minister tells LBCI that scanners mark the first phase of a customs overhaul

Lebanon News
20-11-2025 | 04:09
High views
Lebanon's finance minister tells LBCI that scanners mark the first phase of a customs overhaul
2min
Lebanon’s finance minister tells LBCI that scanners mark the first phase of a customs overhaul

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber said the newly deployed cargo scanners represent the first stage of the reform plan at Lebanon’s customs administration, ensuring tighter security for all containers.

Speaking to LBCI’s Nharkom Said TV show, Jaber said a new information system will be introduced in the second phase, followed by the integration of artificial intelligence to curb irregular imports. The AI system, he noted, will conduct risk analysis, store images, and allow customs officials to share visuals with counterparts in other countries.

Jaber added that some traders have been manipulating declarations, especially for goods exempt from customs duties, but the scanners now monitor all imports, limiting discretion and fraud.

He said tens of thousands of requests, warnings, and related procedures are already handled online via email, and efforts are underway to digitize all services, including future payment options.

Jaber also announced that the integrated IT system being installed will streamline services and reduce direct contact between citizens and employees.

He stressed that all banks in Lebanon must be fully digitalized, noting ongoing efforts to move the country toward a cashless economy. He acknowledged sensitivities between citizens and banks, which have pushed many to rely on money transfer companies.

Lebanon expands southern deployment and readies donor initiative, PM tells Bloomberg
Large wildfire spreads toward homes in Bnabil area
