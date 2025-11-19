Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh camp raises fears of wider fallout: The details

19-11-2025 | 13:06
2min
Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh camp raises fears of wider fallout: The details

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Moments of terror described by a woman after the strike on the Ain al-Hilweh camp are reflected in the destruction around her — the shattered buildings, the burned cars, and the traces of the 13 people killed there.

At around 10 p.m. Tuesday, the camp shook near the Khalid bin al-Walid Mosque. 

The Israeli military later released a video showing the moment of the strike, claiming it had targeted a Hamas training compound used as a registration center for new recruits. 

The site sits in a crowded residential area with shops nearby. Hamas said it was a sports facility, and a video circulating online showed young men playing soccer inside.

The danger of the strike lies not only in its toll but also in its implications. Since the start of the Gaza war, Israel has not targeted centers or gatherings inside Ain al-Hilweh, the largest Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon. A previous strike in the camp targeted commander Mounir Maqdah, who survived the attempt.

Lebanese and Palestinian sources say the strike on Hamas in Ain al-Hilweh appears aimed at reshuffling dynamics inside the camps and pressuring the Lebanese government and army over the issue of collecting Palestinian weapons. The disarmament process has not included factions such as Hamas and Islamic Jihad. 

The strike also comes amid growing Israeli and U.S. pressure — politically and on the ground — on the Lebanese army as part of broader efforts to push for disarming Hezbollah.

LBCI Next
Two soldiers killed in Baalbek clash amid Lebanese army crackdown on drug networks
Saudi return signals confidence: 'Beirut 1' opens door to investment in stabilizing Lebanon
LBCI Previous

