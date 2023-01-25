Migrant wreck off Libya kills eight with scores rescued, Red Crescent says

Middle East
2023-01-25 | 09:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Migrant wreck off Libya kills eight with scores rescued, Red Crescent says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Migrant wreck off Libya kills eight with scores rescued, Red Crescent says

At least eight people died after a boat crammed with scores of African migrants capsized off the Libyan coast, the local Red Crescent organization said on Wednesday, adding that nearly 100 others had been rescued.

Bodies washed ashore near the Libyan town of Castelverde 40km (25 miles) east of Tripoli after the boat sank on Tuesday, part of a growing number of deadly shipwrecks that have killed scores of migrants in the Mediterranean over the past year.

The number of migrants and refugees seeking to cross to Europe in search of a safer or better life has grown since the COVID-19 pandemic, although it remains below the levels of 2014-15, humanitarian agencies say.

According to the Red Crescent, which has been handling the search and rescue operations, eyewitnesses to the disaster said nearly 150 people had packed on to the boat in hopes of reaching Italy.

On Wednesday, Red Crescent workers in protective clothes were laying bodies of the drowned into bags by the portside.

Libya is a major departure point for people seeking to reach Europe because of its proximity to Italy and its own porous borders.

However, immersed since 2011 in its own conflict, and with much of the country controlled by armed factions, Libya is also a dangerous place for migrants and refugees.

Many are locked into detention centers where some have complained about ill treatment including neglect, abuse and exploitation.

Reuters

Middle East

Middle East

Libya

Migrant

Wreck

Kills

Eight

Red Crescent

Organization

Mediterranean

Refugees

LBCI Next
Gulf investors bid for India's Adani Enterprises' $2.5 bln FPO
Turkey cancels trilateral Sweden-Finland meet after protest
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-01-24

Seven dead as California mourns 3rd mass killing in eight days

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-23

Amazon launches freight service Air in India

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-19

Stampede near soccer stadium in Iraq's Basra kills one, dozens injured

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-13

Judge sentences Trump Organization to pay $1.6 mln penalty for tax fraud

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:09

Missile hit Turkish-owned ship in Ukraine's Kherson port

LBCI
Middle East
09:47

Why is Turkey blocking Swedish and Finnish NATO membership?

LBCI
Middle East
09:12

Palestinian workers strike as UN agency squeeze hits salaries

LBCI
Middle East
08:56

Kurdish forces seize dozens of suspected IS members in Syria

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
06:14

Egypt economic growth this year seen quicker than government forecast

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-22

Will the LBP 15,000 exchange rate tackle financial crisis?

LBCI
World
2023-01-06

China seeks to minimize COVID-19 risk during travel rush

LBCI
World
2023-01-16

Sweden, Finland must send up to 130 "terrorists" to Turkey for NATO bid

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app