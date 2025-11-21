News
Lebanon's fuel prices increase
Lebanon Economy
21-11-2025 | 03:18
Lebanon's fuel prices increase
On Friday, November 21, 2025, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 8,000, while that of diesel rose by LBP 18,000, and gas remained unchanged.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,458,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,498,000
- Diesel: LBP 1,455,000
- Gas canister: LBP 1,070,000
