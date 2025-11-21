News
Lebanon closes voter registration for diaspora: Over 150,000 registered
Lebanon News
21-11-2025 | 10:53
Lebanon closes voter registration for diaspora: Over 150,000 registered
Lebanon’s Interior and Foreign Ministries announced that the registration period for non-resident Lebanese to vote in the 2026 parliamentary elections ended at midnight Thursday. Registration has now stopped on all continents, with a total of 151,985 voters successfully registered.
The Interior Ministry received 100,766 applications, which are currently being verified and matched against official voter lists.
The ministries highlighted a surge in registrations in the final days, demonstrating the strong attachment of the Lebanese diaspora to their homeland and their desire to participate in the electoral process.
Officials also praised the efforts of Lebanese missions abroad and the joint elections committee of the Interior and Foreign Ministries for their work in preparing for the vote.
Once verification is complete, the Interior Ministry will release preliminary voter lists, which will be circulated through Lebanese embassies and consulates for non-resident citizens to confirm the accuracy of their registration and personal information.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Voting
Elections
Diaspora
Next
Lebanon's fuel prices increase
Schools out, banks closed: Lebanon gears up for the Pope’s big arrival
Previous
