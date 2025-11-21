President Aoun announces five-point border security plan from Lebanon’s south: What it includes

Lebanon News
21-11-2025 | 13:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
President Aoun announces five-point border security plan from Lebanon’s south: What it includes
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
President Aoun announces five-point border security plan from Lebanon’s south: What it includes

President Joseph Aoun announced a five-point initiative from southern Lebanon to the world on the anniversary of Independence Day.

Aoun said: “I chose this place and this moment to speak according to my national conscience and my responsibility toward the country and its people, and to declare to the world the following:

First: Reaffirming the Lebanese army’s readiness to take over the occupied points along the southern border, and the Lebanese state's readiness to submit immediately to the ceasefire monitoring committee a clear and defined timetable for the handover.

Second: The Lebanese Armed Forces are prepared to assume control of these points once all violations and attacks cease and once the Israeli army withdraws from all positions.

Third: Tasking the committee with verifying that, in the area south of the Litani River, only the Lebanese Armed Forces exercise authority and control using their own capabilities.

Fourth: The Lebanese state is ready to negotiate—under U.N., U.S. or joint international sponsorship—any agreement that establishes a framework for a permanent end to cross-border attacks.

Fifth: Simultaneously, Lebanon’s brotherly and friendly nations would sponsor this process by setting firm, clear dates for an international mechanism to support the Lebanese army and assist in rebuilding areas damaged by the war. This would help achieve the long-standing national goal of ensuring that all weapons outside the state’s authority are brought under state control across all Lebanese territory.”

President Aoun stressed that “this initiative is now presented to the entire world—to every friend, partner, and sincere ally seeking to help Lebanon and stabilise the border and the region. We are ready and committed to it.”

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Joseph Aoun

Independence Day

Lebanese Army

Litani River

LBCI Next
Lebanon's fuel prices increase
Schools out, banks closed: Lebanon gears up for the Pope’s big arrival
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-01

From South Lebanon to Bekaa: Israel’s plan to reconfigure border security

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-23

President Aoun from UN: Lebanon is a land of life and joy, do not abandon it

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-30

Israel’s rising assaults — from Blida to Odaisseh: What comes next for Lebanon’s fragile calm?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-21

Israeli army says it will prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding border infrastructure despite ceasefire

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:57

Trump reportedly says he will invite Lebanon’s President Aoun to White House

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Anxiety over next conflict: Israel weighs Lebanon strike amid rising tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Political storm over Israel wording leads US to pause Lebanon army chief’s visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon arrests top drug lord Nouh Zaiter in ambush operation: Here are the details

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-19

Lebanese army chief’s cancelled Washington meetings put army in focus as US attention shifts

LBCI
World News
15:30

White House pauses executive order that would seek to preempt state laws on AI: Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Anxiety over next conflict: Israel weighs Lebanon strike amid rising tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon arrests top drug lord Nouh Zaiter in ambush operation: Here are the details

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:57

Trump reportedly says he will invite Lebanon’s President Aoun to White House

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:46

President Aoun announces five-point border security plan from Lebanon’s south: What it includes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Anxiety over next conflict: Israel weighs Lebanon strike amid rising tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Israeli military says killed 13 Hamas members in Tuesday's Lebanon strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Political storm over Israel wording leads US to pause Lebanon army chief’s visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:53

Lebanon closes voter registration for diaspora: Over 150,000 registered

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon arrests top drug lord Nouh Zaiter in ambush operation: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:58

South Lebanon: Vehicle attacked in Froun, injuries reported (Video)

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More