Anxiety over next conflict: Israel weighs Lebanon strike amid rising tensions

News Bulletin Reports
21-11-2025 | 12:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Anxiety over next conflict: Israel weighs Lebanon strike amid rising tensions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Anxiety over next conflict: Israel weighs Lebanon strike amid rising tensions

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Hezbollah’s “silence” and its lack of response to recent Israeli attacks, along with the relative quiet on the Lebanese side, have become a major source of concern for Israel’s security agencies.

They believe the group is following what they describe as a containment policy — refraining from responding to Israeli strikes and avoiding moves that could drag Lebanon into escalation, while choosing instead, they say, to prepare and rebuild its military capabilities out of sight.

The concern also reflects Israel’s uncertainty over when to decide on launching a new round of fighting.

After security and military officials warned that a confrontation was approaching and predicted it could last several days, an Israeli security assessment said a new war with Lebanon was unlikely before early next year. 

The assessment cited not only the need to allow time for diplomacy, but also the need for Israel to prepare for Hezbollah’s missile arsenal and to ready the home front.

Estimates indicate Hezbollah has a large stockpile of missiles, in addition to drones, which could expose Israel to dozens of rockets a day in short intervals, according to an Israeli report.

As part of Israel’s preparations for a possible confrontation, and with U.S. support, Tel Aviv submitted a report to Washington detailing what the Lebanese army has carried out under the ceasefire agreement, disputing the Lebanese army’s own reports on the matter.

Amid the various scenarios, several security officials and military analysts say Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is moving toward an attack on Lebanon to serve his personal interests.

If he succeeds in passing a law exempting ultra-Orthodox Israelis from military service, they argue, he would need to maintain a continuous security agenda ahead of elections — portraying himself as defending the nation. After claiming victories over Iran and Hamas, they say, he would seek to “finish the job” in Beirut, according to a military analyst.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Lebanon

Israel

Conflict

Strike

Hezbollah

Lebanese Army

Benjamin Netanyahu

United States

LBCI Next
Lebanon arrests top drug lord Nouh Zaiter in ambush operation: Here are the details
Schools out, banks closed: Lebanon gears up for the Pope’s big arrival
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-07

Next steps on Lebanon: Israel divided over expanding strikes to Beirut amid rising Hezbollah threat

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-19

Deadly strike in Palestinian camp escalates Israel-Lebanon tensions — is a new conflict looming?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-06

Disputes over key terms: Israel and Hamas begin prisoner swap talks amid tensions over Gaza control

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-17

Israel prepares for possible two-front conflict amid assessments on Iran and Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Political storm over Israel wording leads US to pause Lebanon army chief’s visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon arrests top drug lord Nouh Zaiter in ambush operation: Here are the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-20

Schools out, banks closed: Lebanon gears up for the Pope’s big arrival

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-20

Rising Israeli-Lebanese tensions: Army hints at new Lebanon offensive

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-03

Walid Jumblatt meets former US diplomat David Hale in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-05

Cabinet session ends at Baabda after army presents disarmament plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-18

Israel says it foiled weapons smuggling attempt from Syria to Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-20

Lebanon steps up port security: High-tech scanners aim to block smuggling, strengthen ports

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:46

President Aoun announces five-point border security plan from Lebanon’s south: What it includes

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Israeli military says killed 13 Hamas members in Tuesday's Lebanon strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:53

Lebanon closes voter registration for diaspora: Over 150,000 registered

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Anxiety over next conflict: Israel weighs Lebanon strike amid rising tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Political storm over Israel wording leads US to pause Lebanon army chief’s visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:58

South Lebanon: Vehicle attacked in Froun, injuries reported (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:18

Lebanon's fuel prices increase

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon arrests top drug lord Nouh Zaiter in ambush operation: Here are the details

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More