Israeli military says killed 13 Hamas members in Tuesday's Lebanon strike
Lebanon News
21-11-2025 | 10:07
Israeli military says killed 13 Hamas members in Tuesday's Lebanon strike
Israel's military on Friday claimed a strike on a Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon earlier this week had killed "13 Hamas members."
"Thirteen Hamas members were eliminated in a precise strike targeting the organisation's training compound in southern Lebanon," the Israeli military claimed in a statement on Friday, after Lebanese authorities had announced 13 deaths without specifying their identities.
In a statement released Thursday, accompanied by pictures of 13 young-looking men, Hamas described the strike as a "horrific massacre that caused the deaths of several innocent civilian martyrs."
AFP
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Israel
Lebanon
Hamas
