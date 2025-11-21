Israel's military on Friday claimed a strike on a Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon earlier this week had killed "13 Hamas members."



"Thirteen Hamas members were eliminated in a precise strike targeting the organisation's training compound in southern Lebanon," the Israeli military claimed in a statement on Friday, after Lebanese authorities had announced 13 deaths without specifying their identities.



In a statement released Thursday, accompanied by pictures of 13 young-looking men, Hamas described the strike as a "horrific massacre that caused the deaths of several innocent civilian martyrs."



AFP