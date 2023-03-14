News
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
Football Serie A clinches new deal to stage Supercup in Saudi Arabia
Middle East
2023-03-14 | 06:53
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Football Serie A clinches new deal to stage Supercup in Saudi Arabia
Serie A said on Monday it would stage the Italian Supercup in Saudi Arabia next season under a new four-team competition format as part of a fresh deal in which four out of next six editions of the event would be played in the Gulf State.
Serie A chairman Lorenzo Casini told reporters the league would decide year by year whether to press ahead with the four-team format or stage a single match between the winners of Serie A and the Italian Cup, in line with the current arrangement.
Italy's top flight football league has been in a deal with Saudi Arabia over the Italian Super Cup since 2018.
Three out of five of the last competition have been played in the Gulf state under a deal worth a total of 21 million euros ($22.52 million).
A league official said the new contract would cash in 23 million euros to stage a four-team competition and 12 million euros to stage a single match final.
Reuters
Middle East
Sports
Serie A
Italy
Football
Deal
Saudi Arabia
Supercup
Tournament
Host
Riyadh
Competition
Gulf
Boeing expected to sell nearly 80 787 planes to Saudi airlines
Previous
