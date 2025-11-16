News
Lebanon, Gaza, and Syria tensions: Israel seeks last-minute changes to Gaza Peace Plan at UN
News Bulletin Reports
16-11-2025 | 12:48
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon, Gaza, and Syria tensions: Israel seeks last-minute changes to Gaza Peace Plan at UN
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Israel is intensifying pressure on the United States in the final hours before a U.N. Security Council vote scheduled for Monday on a proposal concerning Gaza's governance and reconstruction after the war.
The core dispute between Israel on one side and Washington, along with the Arab states supporting the proposal on the other, centers on the creation of a "Peace Council" in Gaza. The body would act as an interim governing authority until the Palestinian Authority is fully restructured and able to assume control.
Israeli officials argue that this clause effectively reinforces the Palestinian right to self-determination and advances the prospect of a Palestinian state—a position Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu strongly rejects. Netanyahu, facing mounting criticism for not dismissing the plan outright, reiterated before a cabinet meeting that he opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state.
In a last-minute effort to influence Washington, Netanyahu held a closed consultation with a small team of ministers, including Ron Dermer, who maintains strong ties with U.S. officials, to push for amendments to the American draft.
Israeli pressure has also extended to the Syrian file.
Tel Aviv is also seeking explicit U.S. backing for what it describes as its right to maintain its presence in Mount Hermon and southern Syria, as a pre-emptive move against any potential demands from President Donald Trump for an Israeli withdrawal.
Alongside the Gaza and Syria tracks, Lebanon remains a top priority for Israel's security establishment, particularly its Northern Command.
The Israeli army announced that it is discussing and training for multiple escalation scenarios should diplomatic efforts fail, aiming to conclude any potential confrontation within no more than three weeks of fighting.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Lebanon
Gaza
Syria
Tensions
Israel
Peace
Plan
UN
