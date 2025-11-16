Lebanon, Gaza, and Syria tensions: Israel seeks last-minute changes to Gaza Peace Plan at UN

News Bulletin Reports
16-11-2025 | 12:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon, Gaza, and Syria tensions: Israel seeks last-minute changes to Gaza Peace Plan at UN
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon, Gaza, and Syria tensions: Israel seeks last-minute changes to Gaza Peace Plan at UN

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Israel is intensifying pressure on the United States in the final hours before a U.N. Security Council vote scheduled for Monday on a proposal concerning Gaza's governance and reconstruction after the war.

The core dispute between Israel on one side and Washington, along with the Arab states supporting the proposal on the other, centers on the creation of a "Peace Council" in Gaza. The body would act as an interim governing authority until the Palestinian Authority is fully restructured and able to assume control.

Israeli officials argue that this clause effectively reinforces the Palestinian right to self-determination and advances the prospect of a Palestinian state—a position Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu strongly rejects. Netanyahu, facing mounting criticism for not dismissing the plan outright, reiterated before a cabinet meeting that he opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state.

In a last-minute effort to influence Washington, Netanyahu held a closed consultation with a small team of ministers, including Ron Dermer, who maintains strong ties with U.S. officials, to push for amendments to the American draft.

Israeli pressure has also extended to the Syrian file. 

Tel Aviv is also seeking explicit U.S. backing for what it describes as its right to maintain its presence in Mount Hermon and southern Syria, as a pre-emptive move against any potential demands from President Donald Trump for an Israeli withdrawal.

Alongside the Gaza and Syria tracks, Lebanon remains a top priority for Israel's security establishment, particularly its Northern Command. 

The Israeli army announced that it is discussing and training for multiple escalation scenarios should diplomatic efforts fail, aiming to conclude any potential confrontation within no more than three weeks of fighting.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Lebanon

Gaza

Syria

Tensions

Israel

Peace

Plan

UN

LBCI Next
Michel Issa's first stop as US Ambassador: Tenure begins with private visit to hometown
Leaked Epstein correspondence shows politically sensitive links resurfacing ahead of US elections
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-10

UK, France, Germany urge UN Security Council to back Gaza peace plan

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-25

Palestinian President Abbas affirms readiness to work with Trump and others to implement Gaza peace plan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-30

Trump peace plan envisions 'New Gaza' and Trump-led 'Board of Peace'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-30

Internal revolt: Trump's Gaza peace plan sparks political storm in Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Michel Issa's first stop as US Ambassador: Tenure begins with private visit to hometown

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-15

Leaked Epstein correspondence shows politically sensitive links resurfacing ahead of US elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-15

Israel revives Elias Hasrouni's case with new accusation against Hezbollah’s Unit 121 — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-14

Expert assessment: Lebanon's iconic Jeita Grotto cleared for reentry, new restrictions ahead

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-11-05

US to end protected status for South Sudanese nationals

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-12

Collective action: Arab leaders plot unified response in Qatar following Israeli attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-11

Sources to LBCI: France's Le Drian discusses Lebanese Army support in Beirut talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-12

Lebanese Army helicopters help extinguish wildfires in several towns

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:23

UNIFIL: Israeli army fired at our troops inside Lebanon in serious violation of Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:09

Election results for Beirut Bar Association: Martinos and Bazerly advance to second round

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:28

Israeli army: Warning shots fired near UNIFIL patrol after mistaken identification in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:41

Imad Martinos wins Beirut Bar Association presidency with 2,436 votes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Lebanon, Gaza, and Syria tensions: Israel seeks last-minute changes to Gaza Peace Plan at UN

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Michel Issa's first stop as US Ambassador: Tenure begins with private visit to hometown

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:01

A mild 2.8-magnitude quake felt across Lebanon's Bekaa Valley

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:45

Lebanese Army: Israel persists in violating sovereignty and targeting UNIFIL in a dangerous escalation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More