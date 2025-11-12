Tensions mount as Israel trains for potential clash with Hezbollah in the north

12-11-2025 | 12:48
Tensions mount as Israel trains for potential clash with Hezbollah in the north
2min
Tensions mount as Israel trains for potential clash with Hezbollah in the north

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

The Israeli army has deployed its 401st Brigade, which fought in the Gaza war for two years, to the northern region and begun a series of military exercises simulating scenarios of a potential war with Lebanon, including deep incursions into Lebanese territory and direct confrontations with Hezbollah fighters.

According to the army, the 401st Brigade has gained combat experience. In its current exercises, it is training to operate in terrain similar to Lebanon’s, which differs significantly from Gaza.

The training scenarios include simulations of infiltration or control by Hezbollah’s Radwan Unit over settlements in northern Israel, and methods for defending them.

The Israeli army disclosed the drills following statements by Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem, which security and military sources described as a direct threat, particularly when Qassem said that “things will not remain as they are.”

Qassem’s suggestion that Hezbollah might respond to Israeli attacks has sparked internal debate, especially after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured U.S. envoy Jared Kushner that diplomacy would be given a chance until the end of next month.

Voices from officials and residents of northern settlements have called for not waiting for Hezbollah to act and for launching a new combat round to settle the conflict.

At the same time, Israel has continued releasing reports about Hezbollah’s rebuilding of its capabilities. 

A new official report claimed that arms smuggling to Hezbollah via Syria has become extremely easy after Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s regime reduced border controls. 

According to the report, the group has successfully smuggled and stored a large number of drones that Israel has difficulty detecting and countering.

Given these developments, Israel appears poised for a new combat round against Lebanon, though it is wary of U.S. pressure that could limit its actions, potentially threatening the free-hand policy currently enjoyed by its air force.
 

